Contract details released for new Kentucky TEs coach Derek Shay

If nothing else, Kentucky is set to save a lot of money following Vince Marrow's stunning departure for Louisville.

According to documents obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader, new Wildcats tight ends coach Derek Shay has signed a 9-month term sheet that pays him $25,000 a month. That's the equivalent to a $300,000 annual salary, but Shay's contract does not last a full year; his term sheet expires Feb. 15, while the rest of UK's coaches have contracts that expire at the end of June, the conclusion of the school's fiscal year.

If Mark Stoops decides to return Shay to his analyst role at the end of his term sheet, Shay will earn a $125,000 salary.

Marrow annually ranked among the highest-paid non-coordinators in college football, raking in $1.3 million in his final year at Kentucky.

Prior to his promotion, Shay spent the previous 16 months as an offensive analyst and run game specialist for the Wildcats. He spent 2023-24 coaching tight ends at Marshall, and previously coached the position at Missouri, LSU, and McNeese.