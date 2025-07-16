SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey responds to report of impending NIL executive order from President Trump

Late last night word started to circulate of President Trump's intent to sign an executive order on the "NCAA's Name, Image and Likeness program that has reaped millions of dollars in revenue for college athletics."

Ed O'Keefe, CBS Senior White House Correspondent was among the first to share the news, adding that in the coming days an executive order will be signed establishing national standards for NIL.

As folks started to file in for the continuation of SEC Media Days, many figured the overnight news would be a big topic of conversation, but it turns out there's a lot still unknown.

Back in April there was chatter of an presidential commission being arranged, and while President Trump did golf with leaders in college athletics like SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua, no formal commission has been instituted to date.

Today, Sankey was asked about the report from last night, and shared that he's "read things on social media, but I also read there would be a presidential commission. So the question with an executive order is if Trump does, and then what it is, and then we will go from there."

"I don't have any inside information about what generated those reports," Sankey closed his appearance on Sirius XM by sharing.

So what can we gather from Sankey's comments?

Well, for starters, if the Trump administration is in fact preparing an executive order regarding NIL, why would the commissioner of one of the most powerful leagues in college athletics be in the dark about it?

There are a lot of moving pieces to get any real movement on NIL through government, and there are plenty of other folks who believe government should stay out of it.

USA Today notes that leaders in college sports have met with Congress 13 different times in an effort to get some federal intervention in the NIL process, asking for standards and guidelines for all involved, and while there has been some headway there with the House Settlement, college athletics could clearly use some additional guardrails to reign things in.

Recent reports suggested President Trump could sign an executive order for a national NIL Standard.@GregSankey joined @PeterBurnsESPN and @ChrisDoering and revealed what his conversations with the President have been and why he's not going to overreact to the latest reports. pic.twitter.com/3u2GGpJVhC — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) July 16, 2025