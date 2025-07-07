Sources: North Texas expected to add FCS coordinator to staff

Sources tell FootballScoop Eric Morris is bolstering his offensive staff with a veteran coach who spent last season as a coordinator at the FCS level.

East Texas A&M (FCS) offensive line coach and run game coordinator Andy Townsend is expected to join the Mean Green staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

At North Texas, we understand Townsend will be the program's new assistant offensive line coach, where he takes over for Bill Weber who left to take the offensive line job at Angelo State (D-II - TX).

He joins a Mean Green offensive staff coming off a season where they ranked among the nation's top 25 teams in points per game (23rd nationally), averaging nearly 34 points per game.

Before joining the East Texas A&M staff, Townsend was the offensive line coach for the Houston Gamblers franchise during the brief return of the USFL.

In addition to his prior stops as associate head coach / defensive ends coach at Texas A&M Commerce and West Texas A&M, Townsend also spent a handful of seasons as an advanced scout for the XFL and was an offensive intern at SMU and tight ends and offensive line coach at Navarro College (JC - TX) earlier in his career.

While part of the staff at Navarro, the program won three conference titles and the Junior College National Title in 2010.

