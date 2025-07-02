FCS national champs losing veteran coordinator

After helping lead North Dakota State to an FCS national title under first-year head coach Tim Polasek, the Bison are set to lose a veteran coordinator on the staff.

Bison co-defensive coordinator and defensive tackles coach Nick Goeser has shared that he's leaving the program to pursue a new opportunity.

Goeser shared the following message on his decision.

"Life Update:

I've been coaching college football for 20+ years. I've made some amazing friendships with players and coaches from Marietta College, Augustana College, Minnesota Duluth and finally NDSU. my family has grown up being part of Bison Nation and we will never forget Fargo. The culture of NDSU is what makes this place special and I can't wait to watch a game from the sidelines.

I'm going to miss the players and being in the locker room with the boys. Having my kids grow up around some of the greatest people imaginable. These players have impacted me more than I could have ever impacted them.

It's time for me and my family to explore a new opportunity but we will never forget the people we have met along the way.

Once a Bison, always a Bison!"

Goeser was the longest tenured coach on the NDSU staff, joining the program back in 2010. He spent time as defensive line coach, defensive ends coach, special teams coordinator, recruiting coordinator, and the team's pro scout liaison during his time in Fargo.

His time with the program coaching under Craig Bohl, Chris Klieman and Matt Entz in addition to Polasek, as he helped capture an impressive 10 FCS national titles and 11 Missouri Valley Conference titles for the FCS powerhouse.