Top Division III program hires veteran FCS coach as new coordinator

Earlier this off season Cortland State (D-III - NY) lost head coach Curt Fitzpatrick to the opportunity to take over an in-state FCS program in Colgate.

The Red Dragons hired Tom Blumenauer away from Franklin & Marshall (D-III - PA) to fill one of the best Division III jobs that have come open the past several cycles, and now Blumenauer is set to add a veteran FCS assistant to fill the offensive coordinator job for the program.

Eric Bunker, who spent six years at Brown (FCS - RI) and also has stops at the Division I level at Bryant (FCS - RI) and Princeton (FCS - NJ), has been hired as the team's new offensive coordinator.

During his time at Brown he worked with the running backs initially before transitioning to wide receivers and added the role of recruiting coordinator prior to the 2024 season.

Back in April, Bunker had accepted a position on staff at Tufts (D-III - MA), back in the NESCAC where he starred as a player at Amherst (D-III - MA).

He takes over an offense that helped the team to an 11-1 record just a year after winning the team's first national championship in 2023 where their offense set all kinds of records.