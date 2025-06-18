Florida public schools given ability to make rev-share payments with university funds

The Florida Board of Governors on Wednesday approved the state's public schools to temporarily use university funds to pay athletes.

With the House settlement finally approved earlier month and set to come online July 1, several Florida universities asked their governing body for permission to use "auxiliary" funds previously forbidden from athletics departments in order to meet the $22.5 million revenue-share cap.

Auxiliary funds are those raised by universities that aren't directly related to teaching students -- i.e., housing, bookstores, parking. The deal runs for the next three years.

The Florida Board of Governors manages 12 universities within the state, eight of whom compete in FBS -- Florida, Florida State, UCF, South Florida, Florida Atlantic and FIU. Warchant's story notes that Florida State was pushing especially hard for permission to use auxiliary funds to meet the rev-share cap due to uncertainty around the ACC; FSU, Clemson and the ACC have since dropped all their lawsuits against one another as part of a new plan to pay the conference's top brands more than the rest of the league.