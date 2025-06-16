Cal AD announces retirement, replacements (yes, two) named

Cal AD Jim Knowlton will retire from his position effective July 1, the school announced Monday. Knowlton had run the department since May 21, 2018, a period of time that saw the Golden Bears win 10 national championships, send 100 Bears to the Olympics, and complete a move to the ACC after the dissolution of the original Pac-12.

"It has been an incredible honor to serve at the University of California, Berkeley, the No. 1 public university in the country," Knowlton said. "The expectation of holistic excellence helps to drive everyone associated with the university, and our department is no exception. The combination of a world-class education, athletic excellence, an inclusive community, an awe-inspiring location and, most importantly, truly special people, make Cal a magnificent place to serve."

With Knowlton leaving, UC Berkeley chancellor Rich Lyons has appointed two replacements. Deputy ADs Jay Larson and Jimmy Simon-O'Neill have been named Cal's new co-directors of athletics.

Larson previously served as the sport administrator for football, but with Monday's moves ESPN's Pete Thamel reports that head coach Justin Wilcox will now report to general manager Ron Rivera.

The former Golden Bears linebacker has not worked in college football since leaving Berkeley after the 1983 season, crafting a 9-year NFL career as a player and a 27-year career as a coach, including a 13-year run as a head coach in Carolina and Washington. Rivera's return sparked Cal's lone football collective to stop raising money for the football program unless and until the athletics department placed Rivera atop the football program.

Wilcox is entering his ninth season as Cal's head coach, under his third different program supervisor. He is 42-50 overall with a 23-43 mark in conference play and four bowl appearances, including a trip to the LA Bowl in 2024.

