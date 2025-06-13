Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks reportedly hiring Michigan staffer

Mike Macdonald spent a number of seasons in the NFL with the Ravens under John Harbaugh before joining Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor as Michigan's defensive coordinator for one season in 2021.

The success that season in Ann Arbor led him back to the NFL to run the Ravens defense for two seasons before he landed the head coaching job in Seattle taking over for Pete Carroll heading into the 2024 season.

CBS Sports shares today that Macdonald is reaching back to his time in Ann Arbor to bring Jack Dunaway to Seattle as a scouting assistant.

Dunaway had been serving as the Wolverines assistant director of recruiting under Sherrone Moore.

A former Michigan linebacker that started his career as a walk-on after taking home MLive Detroit Player of the Year honors on defense as a high school athlete, Dunaway was a legacy Michigan student-athlete as his dad played tight end under the legendary Bo Schembechler in the early 80's.

After playing in two games a senior on special teams, Dunaway joined the staff as a graduate assistant and spent the last season in his assistant director of recruiting role.