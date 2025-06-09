Seton Hill's all-time winningest coach steps down

The winningest head coach in Seton Hill (D-II - PA) history has decided to step down.

Dan Day, who led the program the past six seasons, is stepping away to pursue opportunities outside of football.

The 2023 season was a record-breaking campaign for the Griffins, as Day led the program to a 6-5 record and a 4-3 mark in the competitive PSAC West Division. The six wins that year helped catapult Day to the top of the list of all-time wins for the program. Day led the program to a 3-8 mark last fall.

Day was part of the program's first football team back in 2005, playing a pivotal role in the program's rise to a 10-2 finish by his senior season where they advanced to the second round of the NCAA playoffs. He ended his playing career as a four-year letter winner and a team captain before he began his career as a graduate assistant on the offensive side of the ball for two seasons.

Defensive coordinator Kevin May, who ESPN recently profiled for his creative approach with his signature Flex Defense, has been tabbed to take over the program.

The move parks May's first opportunity to lead a program after ranking among the top units in the league on defense the past few seasons in a number of key metrics and also having multiple winners of the PSAC West Defensive Player of the Year. He previously logged stops as Texas A&M Kingsville (D-II) - where he served as special teams coordinator and coached the linebackers for three seasons before moving to safeties - and began his career with stops at Wyoming as a graduate assistant and a season at Occidental College (D-III - CA) as a defensive assistant.

May, a recent selection by the AFCA for the prestigious 35 Under 35 class of 2023, has spent the past six seasons as Day's defensive coordinator and will provide continuity as the program enters a new era.