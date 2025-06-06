House Settlement Approved

Perhaps she was caught up in the Elon Musk-Donald Trump public feud.

Maybe she just liked the idea of the single-most impactful NCAA ruling in decades to be part of a Friday evening news dump.

Who knows? Doesn't matter. Prepare for athletes to get PAID.

United States Senior District Judge Claudia Wilken has, at last, granted final approval to the House Settlement -- clearing the way in little more than three weeks for athletes to begin getting paid by NCAA members.

The Oakland, California-based judge issued her final rubber-stamp approval of the measure Friday evening.

"Student-athlete compensation restrictions may be lessened but not entirely eliminated," Wilken, in part, said in her ruling. It also ensures payment to past NCAA student-athletes per the terms of the agreement.

BREAKING: Judge Wilken grants final approval to the House settlement. pic.twitter.com/CkU08uNzT5 — Sam C. Ehrlich (@samcehrlich) June 7, 2025





The formal adoption of the long-awaited, oft-debated House Settlement now clears the path for institutions opting into the agreement to begin paying their student-athletes on July 1.

The maximum Year 1 revenue-sharing opt-in is $20.5 million; the settlement guarantees additional, incremental increases by set percentages in the upcoming years.

Meanwhile, and perhaps of most immediate note, roster limits aren't being enacted. Not right now, but they are coming.

Here is precisely what Wilken has ruled as it pertains to roster limits:



