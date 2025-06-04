FBS GM warns of fake offers circulating on social media

While a handful of college football programs had employed a general manager position prior to the transfer portal, it was the portal's introduction that sparked an absolute need for the role on every major college football campus in the country.

Their duties stretch far beyond the portal to include NIL, roster management, scouting and recruiting, along with a list of other things that are too lengthy to appropriately cover here.

One of those peripheral additional duties, is blowing the whistle on fake scholarship offers, as UAB's Lino Lupinetti found himself doing this morning.

"Multiple fake 'offers' claiming to be from UAB have been sent out recently. These come from people with ZERO ties to our staff or program," Lupinetti shared on X earlier today.

He went on to shed light on the three accounts guilty of extending the bogus offers, while adding that the Blazers will "NEVER" send an offer via text or direct message.

While fake scholarship offers are not something necessarily new, power users of the X platform have all surely noticed an increase in fake accounts, bots, and other questionable accounts, so it's something that high school coaches, college coaches, and recruits need to be aware of and diligent about verifying.

Dilfer and the Blazers are entering a critical year three of his tenure with the Blazers, after going 4-8 the first season and 3-9 last year. He landed the opportunity at UAB following a 44-10 run over four seasons at Lipscomb Academy (TN) which followed a 14-year career in the NFL.

UAB will NEVER send an offer via text or DM. pic.twitter.com/d9R4nQIdi2 — Lino Lupinetti (@lino_lupinetti) June 4, 2025