Number of Georgia high school coaches making at least six-figures reportedly grows to at least 100

By 2019, the number of coaches in The Peach State making at least six-figures had doubled.

Almost like clockwork, more reports like those have come out each off season since, with the number of high school coaches bringing in six-figure salaries growing steadily.

That brings us to a report from Brooks Carter that has recently garnered a whole lot of attention on social media.

Carter shared a graphic of the top 100 highest paid Georgia high school football coaches recently, based on the 2024 season, where every coach on the list is making at least $109k annually.

The honor of the highest paid coach in the state belongs to Carrollton HS (GA) head coach Joey King, who is the only coach in the entire state bringing home over $200k, at $219,215. The next closest is John Reid at $188,457 from Rome HSm with well-known Gainesville HS head coach Josh Niblett (the former head coach at Hoover HS in Alabama) rounding out the top three at $175,706.

With the list of the top 100 stopping at around $110k, it's safe to say there's a handful more coaches making at least six-figures within the state borders, as many of the coaches on the list may hold Masters or even doctorate degrees, or carry the AD title as well.

Still, we've highlighted in past years that some coaching stipends in Georgia are as high as nearly $40,000 at some schools...and that was years ago, back in 2019.

Meanwhile, state coaching associations like Florida are fighting public battles for higher coaching pay, as the vast majority of coaches in the state continue to make stipends of less than $8k - $10K to combine with their teaching duties while the state's top coaches have been leaving for nearby Georgia, Alabama and Texas where the commitment to athletics is evident from the investment in areas like facilities, athletic periods during the day, as well as the obvious coaching salaries outlined here.

Take a look at what Carter put together in the well-done graphics below.



















