Back in March we shared an unprecedented move in the works, as Derrin Lamker was set to accept the head coaching job at Osseo HS (MN), where he had previously led the team to a state title.

A coach accepting a high school job in March is pretty normal, and not typically deserving of a headline, but Lamker had been serving as the head coach at Augsburg (D-III - MN)...and he wasn't planning to step down from that role.

That's right. He was planning to do both.

Serving as a head coach of both a high school team and a Division III program at the same time would have been an unprecedented move, not to mention the logistical hurdles involved and questions about whether that's even allowed by the NCAA (or if the NCAA ultimately really matters at all anyways).

Less than 24 hours after our article broke the news, Augsburg officials called to share that they were not on board with the plan for him to coach both teams, and that had been communicated to coach Lamker, adding that he was fully committed to remaining at Augsburg.

However, sources share this morning that there has been an interesting and unforeseen turn of events.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Lamker is now planning to step away from his role at Augsburg, and will become the new head coach at Osseo after all.

49 days after the date Osseo had originally planned for Lamker to meet the community as their new head coach to usher in a new era, before it all fell apart, it now sounds like they've found a way to bring Lamker back to the program he once proudly led.

He left Osseo back in January of 2016 after leading the program to the Class 6A state title, citing "family reasons," before taking the offensive coordinator position at Edina, where he later took over as head coach for a few seasons.

As the head coach at Osseo from 2005-15, and then at Edina HS (MN) from 2017-19, the former Augsburg quarterback put together an impressive 94-50 record at the prep level in Minnesota.

In four full seasons leading Augsburg, Lamker was 21-20 overall, including a 4-6 mark last fall. He led the Auggies to back-to-back 6-4 seasons in 2022 and 2023.