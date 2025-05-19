Billy Napier and Florida reportedly losing staffer to NFL

Billy Napier is losing a valuable member of his staff to an opportunity in the NFL, according to multiple reports tonight.

Mark Long was first to share the news that Bird Sherrill has left Gainesville to take a position with the New York Jets.

Sherrill served as director of college personnel for the Gators.

A member of the Gators staff since Napier's hire in 2022, Sherrill has been praised by the Gators head coach since his arrival for his work ethic and ability to identify needs in the transfer portal and Junior College ranks.

The move to the NFL marks a return for Sherrill, who previously served as a recruiting specialist at Alabama during their 2014 and 2016 SEC title teams, as well as their 2015 national championship run.

Sherrill previously worked with the Detroit Lions as a scouting assistant for a few seasons before earning a promotion to scout, a role he spent four seasons in. In total, he spent six seasons in Detroit working on both draft and free agency for the organization.