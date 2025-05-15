Sources: Pitt losing staffer to Tennessee Titans

After three seasons on Pat Narduzzi's staff at Pitt, sources tell FootballScoop Alex Kline is taking a position in the NFL.

Kline, a native of Western Pennsylvania, joined the Pitt staff initially as assistant director of player personnel. Prior to last fall, with the changes taking place around college football, Kline earned a promotion to director of college scouting.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Kline is taking a position with the Tennessee Titans in their scouting department.

HIs latest appointment at Pitt marked his second stint with the program, previously serving as an offensive quality control assistant during the program's 2018 ACC Coastal Division title team.

Kline had previous stops at Memphis as director of player personnel and in various roles at Akron, where he coached the team's receivers in 2021.

A product of John Carroll (D-III - OH, where he earned All Conference recognition at receiver, Kline played under current Steelers quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, where he was voted team captain.