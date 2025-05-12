Sources: Bobby Wilder, Tennessee Tech promoting assistant to associate head coach

Bobby Wilder is promoting special teams coordinator/nickels and outside linebackers coach Frank Wilson, Jr., to associate head coach, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

The move comes after a wildly successful first season first season for Wilson and Wilder at TTU. The Golden Eagles jumped from No. 118 to No. 3 in FCS special teams ranking in one season under Wilson's direction, an improvement that helped the Golden Eagles improve from 4-7 to 7-5 on the year. In the process, Tech won a share of the Big South-OVC championship, the program's first conference title since 2011.

Wilson was a finalist for the FootballScoop FCS Coordinator of the Year award, the first time in the award program's 17-year history in which a special teams coordinator has garnered a finalist spot at the FCS, Division II, Division III or NAIA levels.

Prior to joining Tennessee Tech's staff, Wilson was the HBCU Cornerbacks Coach of the Year at Norfolk State and won the Special Teams Analyst of the Year award from the National Special Teams Player of the Year foundation at North Carolina. Wilson was Wilder's special teams coordinator at Old Dominion from 2016-19 and spent 2020-22 as the special teams analyst at Houston. On Houston's 12-win 2021 team, the Cougars boasted five AAC Special Teams Players of the Week and led the nation in blocked kicks and return touchdowns.

