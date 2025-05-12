Penn State adds Sun Belt, SEC special teams analyst

Penn State has hired Troy special teams analyst Allen Tucker to its staff, Penn Live reported Monday.

Tucker served as Troy's de facto special teams coordinator last season, helping the Trojans rank 20th nationally in punt return average. Tucker's unit took back a 77-yard punt return to the house at Iowa in September.

Tucker worked under former Penn State wide receivers coach Gerad Parker while at Troy, and under former Nittany Lions offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead at Mississippi State and Akron.

In a move typical of college football in 2025, Tucker follows a player from Troy to Penn State. He joins Devonte Ross in Happy Valley after Ross caught 77 passes and 11 touchdowns for the Trojans in 2024 and housed that punt in Iowa City.