Details of Scott Frost's contract at UCF

Scott Frost was one of two FBS hires this off season to return to a place he previous led successfully, joining Rich Rodriguez at West Virginia as proof that you can return home.

Back in December, Frost agreed to a five-year deal to return to Orlando to lead the Knights for a second time, and UCF released details of that contract today.

Matt Baker shares that Frost's deal runs through January of 2030, and includes guaranteed annual compensation of $3.9 million this fall.

The next several years of his contract will pay him as follows:

$4.15 million - 2026-27

$4.4 million - 2027-28

$4.65 million - 2028-29

$5 million - 2029-30

Frost is able to earn an additional contract year for making any bowl game *this upcoming season* at a rate of $5.25 million.

In his first tour at UCF, also his first year as a head coach as he inherited team coming off a winless campaign under George O'Leary and interim head coach Danny Barrett, Frost inked a five-year deal in December 2015 that ran through 2020 that paid him a $1.7 million salary.

Coming off an 0-12 season prior to his arrival, Frost led the team to a significant 6-win improvement, going 6-7 after their Cure Bowl loss in 2016. Following that immediate impact, UCF signed Frost to an extension through 2021, raising his annual salary to an even $2 million while giving his salary pool a slight $50k increase as well.

Salary-wise for Frost, the $3.9 million he's set to make this year is actually remarkably close to what he earned in his final season leading his alma mater at Nebraska. He started off making $5 million annually in Lincoln, but terms were adjusted to $4 million in his final season in 2022.

UCF will open the 2025 season with three straight home games against Jacksonville State, NC A&T (FCS) and North Carolina before starting Big 12 play with a trip to Kansas State.