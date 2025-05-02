Friday afternoon update >> Multiple reports share Owings has decided to remain in Bloomington with Cignetti and has agreed to a new three-year deal.

See below for original story.

Derek Owings has been with Curt Cignetti at both James Madison and Indiana, and has been a key contributor to the culture change and on-field results at both places.

The Hoosier's head strength and conditioning coach is now being targeted for the same post at USC, according to a report today from CBS Sports.

Widely considered an emerging star in the strength field by both coaches and his S&C peers, Owings holds the title of director of athletic performance for Cignetti's program in Bloomington.

In five seasons working as the trusted architect of Cignetti's strength programs at JMU and Indiana, the two have worked together to develop rosters that have gone an impressive 49-9 overall in five seasons with an impressive 23 All Americans.

The move to target Owings continues a trend by Lincoln Riley of assembling some of the top talent in college football out west, as the new strength hire would join new Trojans GM Chad Bowden as well as a host of other hires Lincoln has been stockpiling to lead the program into the ever future changing landscape of college football.

Losing Owings would mark a significant loss for Cignetti, who has managed to retain the majority of his staff from last year's run to the College Football Playoff that became, arguably, the best story in college football last season. Co-coordinator Tino Sunseri left to become the offensive coordinator at UCLA, but Indiana's commitment to invest in the football staff allowed Cignetti the ability to retain defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, who was pursued by a number of college football blueblood programs for their open defensive coordinator jobs this off season, as well as at least one Group of Five opening at Ball State (where Haines was a standout player for the Cardinals).

Three days ago, news broke that Riley had decided to part ways with veteran strength coach Bennie Wylie, who had previous stops at Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas in addition to his time at USC.