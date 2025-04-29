USC parts ways with key football staff member

Veteran strength coach Bennie Wylie, who's been at Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and USC among other stops, no longer will be with Lincoln Riley's Trojans program moving forward.

On Tuesday, USC announced that it intended to part ways with Wylie, who had followed Riley from Oklahoma to Los Angeles.

"We are grateful for the many contributions Coach Wylie has made throughout our program the past three seasons," Riley said in a statement, released by the school. "He has been an outstanding role model to our young men.

"This is a difficult decision, but we are committed to competing for national championships as we continue to move forward into the 2025 season and beyond."

Wylie had followed Riley to USC from their time together at Oklahoma; he spent three years running the Sooners' strength program and an additional three in charge of the Men of Troy for their strength program.

Additionally, he had a year as Derek Dooley's hand-selected strength guru at the University of Tennessee in 2010; he also had a lengthy run at Texas Tech in charge of the Red Raiders' strength program after he played his college football as a running back at Sam Houston State.

USC just wrapped its fourth spring camp under Riley last weekend, and the Trojans have been brilliant this spring on the recruiting trail under Riley and new general manager Chad Bowden.

The Trojans, who have compiled the nation's No. 1 recruiting class per 247Sports and per the industry-best 247Composite since it acquired Bowden away from Notre Dame in late January, is set to open its 2025 season Aug. 30 at home against FCS program Missouri State. They play host to Georgia Southern a week later before diving into Big Ten Conference play against Purdue.







