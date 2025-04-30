North Carolina releases statement on Bill Belichick CBS interview

Former President Ronald Reagan once coined the phrase, "If you're explaining, you're losing." Right now, Bill Belichick and North Carolina are losing.

On Wednesday, North Carolina released a statement from Belichick explaining his side of the story on the controversy currently surrounding Belichick and, by extension, the program. And in case you've somehow missed it, the controversy is the Belichick Camp's behavior in what was supposed to be a softball interview for CBS Sunday Morning. In an 8-minute interview that was supposed to do nothing more than occupy people while they downed their Sunday morning coffee has now somehow become a 4-day story, simply because Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson refused to answer a simple question as to how they met.

As Belichick attempts to play the victim -- again, with CBS Sunday Morning! -- some context:

1) Belichick can request that an interview stay on a certain topic, but just because Belichick requests it doesn't mean CBS has to honor it.

2) The personal lives of public figures is often a gray area, but it's not reasonable to expect photos your girlfriend voluntarily shared on a public Instagram page to be off-limits.

3) As a veteran of many interviews, Belichick knows full well CBS will edit down a 35-minute interview into a single 8-to-10 minute segment.

Meanwhile, The Athletic reported Wednesday that a North Carolina season of Hard Knocks was at one point hours away from an announcement until Hudson's involvement led NFL Films to back away at the last minute.

Within this statement, Belichick confirms he is in a professional relationship with his 24-year-old significant other, and by releasing this statement on its own letterhead, UNC says it tacitly approves of this relationship.

But even all my context above is unnecessary. As an 8-minute interview has somehow become a 4-day story, Belichick finds himself squarely on the wrong side of Reagan's Law, and the University of North Carolina is right alongside him.

Update: CBS has released its own statement refuting Belichick's assertion they agreed to talk only about the book.

A statement from @CBSNews on the interview with Mr. Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/1rpcZjCOUw — CBS News PR (@CBSNewsPress) April 30, 2025