Pete Lembo issues raises to Buffalo staff

Following a successful debut season, Buffalo is increasing its investment in Pete Lembo. In turn, Lembo is increasing his investment in his staff.

The school has issued a $50,000 raise to Lembo and an increase of more than $200,000 to Lembo's staff, the Buffalo News reported Monday.

Lembo made $732,500 in 2024, fifth among MAC head coaches. An additional $50,000 will not push him past Western Michigan's Lance Taylor, who made $850,000 in his second year at the school, according to figures provided by USA Today. Miami (Ohio)'s Chuck Martin, Toledo's Jason Candle and Central Michigan Jim McElwain (no longer at the school) were all above $1 million last season.

Elsewhere, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dave Patenaude and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Bowen will each earn $200,000 in 2025 after making $150,000 and $160,000 in '24, respectively. Offensive line coach Matt Stansfield netted a nearly $20,000 raise to $114,000 and change, tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Ron Whitcomb saw a near $15,000 bump to $115,000, and wide receivers coach Caleb Haynes earned a $20,000 raise to $100,000. On defense, cornerbacks coach Holman Copeland earned a nearly $15,000 raise to $100,000, and safeties/nickels coach Brian Dougherty saw a bump of more than $12,000 to $102,700. Head strength coach Ryan Horton earned a $20,000 raise to $130,000.

The raises mean every Buffalo position coach will now earn six figures after only four assistants reached that threshold in 2024. Buffalo has also added a position to its senior staff after hiring Wake Forest special teams analyst Chris Monfiletto as its special teams coordinator.

Salary info via the Buffalo News. (All numbers rounded to the nearest thousand.)





Coach (Title) 2024 Salary 2025 Salary Raise

Pete Lembo (HC) $733,000 $783,000 $50,000 (7%) Joe Bowen (DC/LBs) $160,000 $200,000 $40,000 (25%) Dave Patenaude (OC/QBs) $150,000 $200,000 $50,000 (33%) Ryan Horton (S&C) $130,000 $150,000 $20,000 (15%) Ron Whitcomb (TEs/RC) $100,000 $115,000 $15,000 (15%) Matt Stansfield (OL) $97,000 $115,000 $18,000 (19%) Isiah Dunning (DL) $98,000* $113,000 $15,000 (15%) Chris Monfiletto (STC) N/A* $110,000 N/A Brian Daugherty (S/NBs) $90,000 $103,000 $13,000 (14%) Holman Copeland (CBs) $86,000 $100,000 $14,000 (16%) Caleb Haynes (WRs) $80,000 $100,000 $20,000 (25%) Jordan Johnson (RBs) $90,000* $100,000 $10,000 (10%) Total $1.814 million $2.074 million $265,000 (15%)





The Bulls went 9-4 in 2024, finishing one game shy of reaching the MAC Championship and handling Liberty in the Bahamas Bowl.