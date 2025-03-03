Sources: Washington State nabs new director of recruiting strategy

Washington State's football staff is bringing a bit of the Midwest to the Palouse.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Anthony Calcutta is on the move from Toledo to tae over as Washington State's director of recruiting strategy for coach Jimmy Rogers.

After guiding South Dakota State to national prominence the past two seasons as the head coach of the FCS Jackrabbits, Rogers was tabbed in late December as replacement for Jake Dickert atop the Wazzu program; Dickert took over at Wake Forest.

For Calcutta, it's his first move beyond the Toledo program, where he had worked in the recruiting department for the past four years in Jason Candle's organization.

After logging two years as a student assistant following a collegiate career as a long-snapper at Wesley College, Calcutta earned his master's degree at Toledo, where he carved an enduring role in the Rockets' recruiting operations.

The Cougars are slated to open the Rogers era with back-to-back home games against Idaho and San Diego State before a road trip to North Texas.