Source: Willie Fritz and Houston set to add PJ Hall to staff

Willie Fritz has moved quickly to find a new assistant in the secondary after losing newly promoted passing game coordinator Zac Etheridge to Mario Cristobal and Miami.

Sources tell FootballScoop that PJ Hall is set to join the Houston staff, and he comes with some familiarity with Fritz.

While specific role is not yet official, we're told he will likely work with the corners.

Hall comes to Houston after a season at Tarleton State (FCS - TX) as a defensive assistant.

Prior to that he spent three seasons as a graduate assistant at Baylor under Dave Aranda, where he worked with the safeties, and he also had a short stint as a graduate assistant at UAB.

Hall played his college ball under Fritz at Tulane from 2016-19, where he was a safety.