Brian Kelly reportedly targeting former Florida State offensive coordinator for spot on LSU staff

Last night we shared a report that Brian Kelly was bringing former Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry in for a spot on his staff at LSU.

Today, another coordinator from The Sunshine State is reportedly being targeted for a role on the staff.

Former Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins is being targeted for a role on the LSU offensive staff, according to a report from CBS Sports.

Wilson Alexander of The Advocate adds that Atkins' role could be as tight ends coach / run game coordinator and a deal could be reached as soon as today.

Atkins has been widely considered one of the best offensive line coaches in college football, and had garnered FBS head coaching interest prior to his in-season dismissal this past year during a tumultuous season in Tallahassee.

His Seminoles offense in 2023 ranked among the top 20 units in college football in points per game during their 13-1 season.

Atkins was let go a day after the Seminoles 52-3 loss to Notre Dame in early November along with defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and receivers coach Ron Dugans.

Before joining the Florida State staff, initially as offensive line coach for two seasons before the coordinator promotion, Atkins spent a year as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Charlotte, and before that was in Louisiana for three seasons at Tulane, where he held assistant head coach / run game coordinator and offensive line responsibilities for the Green Wave.