New Mexico Military announces a head coaching change

New Mexico Military Institute has a new voice in charge of its JuCo football program, at least for now.

The Broncos announced on X Wednesday that offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Tyrone Hendrix has been tabbed to lead the program as interim head coach.

The post didn’t say anything about Oliver Soukup, who was in his third season as head coach in Roswell.

Hendrix came to NMMI as offensive coordinator before the 2025 season. He announced the move in January 2025, when he stepped down as head coach at Fivay HS (Pasco County, FL).

He spent three seasons at Fivay and went 16-14. His 2024 team went 7-3, the program’s best record since 2019. Fivay hired him in the spring of 2022 after a stint as an assistant at Dartmouth (FCS). The Big Green’s 2020 and 2021 staff listings show him as an offensive quality control coach.

That’s a fast climb. He went from quality control in the Ivy League to a high school head coaching job in Florida, then a JuCo coordinator role, and now the top job at one of the best-known junior college programs in the country, all in about six years.

Soukup took over in June 2024, replacing Kurt Taufa’asau. Taufa’asau went 27-10 at NMMI and won the 2021 NJCAA national championship before leaving for New Mexico Highlands (D-II).

Soukup is a New Mexico native and a former New Mexico State defensive lineman, and he came in with deep ties to the state. From 2015 to 2021 he was assistant head coach and linebackers coach at New Mexico State under Doug Martin. He had two stints as defensive coordinator at Eastern New Mexico and went 5-6 as head coach at Carlsbad High School in 2022. He also coached the defensive line and special teams at NMMI in 2011.

When NMMI hired him, the school noted he was the sixth Broncos head coach since 2000. Each of the previous five had taken the program to at least one bowl game.

The 2025 season ended at 3-6 overall and 2-5 in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference. NMMI opened with an 86-12 win over Community Christian and beat #12 Kilgore 36-22 in the league opener. It blew a 17-point lead in an 18-17 loss to #3 Tyler, then closed the year with losses to #8 Trinity Valley (56-18) and #13 Navarro (35-32).

This fall started well when NMMI knocked off #18 Dodge City in the August opener. The Broncos got their first conference win of 2026 on September 19.

We’ll update as NMMI shares more on Soukup’s status and the program’s plans going forward.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.