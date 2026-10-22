Marshall Faulk Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Southern University head coach Marshall Faulk has disclosed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, using the moment to urge former teammates, athletes, and men in general to prioritize regular medical checkups.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer shared the news on an episode of The Caring Neurologist podcast with Dr. Sandeep Thakkar that was published this week. In a statement posted by local reporter Brendon Fairbairn, Faulk wrote that an early finding during routine care “has brought an important issue to my attention, and I want to use this opportunity to help educate others.”

Faulk, 53, said he first noticed rigidity and tremors in his hand while playing golf and initially dismissed it as normal nerves from putting. The symptoms continued even when he wasn’t on the course, prompting him to raise the issue during one of his twice-yearly physicals. His doctor recommended further evaluation, leading to the diagnosis. Faulk has described himself as “one of the lucky ones” who caught it early.

Since starting medication, he has reported that the condition remains manageable. He sleeps more and has become more active, while still monitoring hand rigidity, mild tremors, gait, balance, and his workouts. He has said the symptoms have not worsened and that he is “functioning” and “in a good place,” comparing the management process to dealing with injuries from his playing days.

“I didn’t look at it like I got a diagnosis, it was something bad that I was, you know, life was going to end,” Faulk said on the podcast. “Now, if you don’t take care of it, there’s an opportunity for that to be, but you have to take care of it.”

In his public statement, Faulk specifically addressed the football community:

“Football taught us the importance of preparation, discipline and looking out for one another. Those lessons do not end when we leave the field. We must continue to look out for our brothers by encouraging one another to get checked, ask questions and seek the proper care. This is bigger than football. It is about our health, our families and our future.”

Faulk is in his first season as head coach at Southern after one year as running backs coach at Colorado under Deion Sanders. A New Orleans native and San Diego State standout, he was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft, played for the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams, won Super Bowl XXXIV, earned NFL MVP honors in 2000, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011. The Jaguars are 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the SWAC entering their next game.

Faulk has indicated he has not yet broadly discussed the diagnosis with family and friends, preferring to do so only if his daily life is more significantly affected. His public comments have centered on proactive health management and encouraging others to seek evaluation if something feels off.

The announcement adds another high-profile voice to ongoing conversations around long-term health among former players while underscoring a message coaches often preach: preparation and looking out for one another extend well beyond the field.

The FootballScoop Staff shares our prayers for Marshall that with medicine and prayers he may continue to keep this at bay and continue to lead an incredible life.

#Southern head coach Marshall Faulk opens up about how he first recognized the early signs of having Parkinson’s disease. 🎥 - https://t.co/jnJO7LNU8z #SWAC @LAFirstNews https://t.co/JPTAZo1Jxg — Brendon Fairbairn (@FairbairnTV) October 22, 2026