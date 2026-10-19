Video: High school player tees off on rival carrying American flag onto field

The Jefferson vs. Grant rivalry in Portland, Oregon, has produced its share of heat over the years.

What happened before Friday night's game between the two schools had nothing to do with football and quickly went viral.

Video circulating on social media shows a Jefferson player charging a Grant player carrying the American flag as the Generals ran onto the field at Jefferson on Friday, October 16, and knocking him to the turf.

The incident seems to have fizzled out somehow following the uncalled for hit, but certainly could had the makings of things boiling over and getting ugly. How no adult steps in there, or immediately after, is also mind-boggling.

The clip took off after an Instagram account using Jefferson branding, under the handle jeff_erson8471, posted it with the caption, "This is what happens when you disrespect us wha is a general Demos... wasn't feeling that American flag," followed by a laughing emoji. Jefferson's team name is the Democrats, or "Demos" for short.

From there, the video jumped to X, where Taren Feist's post called the hit "Absolutely DESPICABLE" and asked, "Where is the accountability?!"

As of Monday, we have not seen a public statement from Jefferson, Portland Public Schools or the OSAA on the incident or any discipline that may follow.

Both schools are members of the Portland Interscholastic League and sit a few miles apart on the north and northeast side of the city. Jefferson is a proud program that is home to five state titles (1931, 1932, 1936, 1957 and 1958), and the rivalry has boiled over before. In September 2017, OPB reported that a fight broke out near a MAX station following a Grant-Jefferson game, leading to two arrests and an investigation by both school principals.

This one is different. The pregame entrance is about as close to a sacred moment as high school football has. The flag comes out, the kids run behind it, and everyone in the stands stands up and cheers.

Teenagers make bad decisions. That isn't an excuse, it's the reason coaches and administrators exist. One player made a choice that will follow him, and the adults in both buildings now have to decide what accountability looks like, both for the hit and for whoever decided it was worth posting and celebrating.

For high school coaches, there are a few practical takeaways. Know exactly where your team is during the opponent's entrance, and have a staff member positioned between your sideline and their path onto the field. If you don't have a written social media policy covering team and fan accounts using your logo, it is past time to put one together. It would also be a good idea to talk to your kids this week about what happened during this rivalry game in Portland. Chances are they've already seen the video and you can use it as a teaching moment.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

🚨 BREAKING: A Jefferson High School football player charged and CLOTHESLINED a Grant player carrying the American flag as his team ran onto the field. And the Jefferson’s football team CELEBRATED the incident on Instagram! Absolutely DESPICABLE. What does it say about the direction of our country when we’re raising kids who celebrate this kind of behavior instead of condemning it? Where is the accountability?! — Taren Feist (@tarenfeist) October 18, 2026