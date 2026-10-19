Once left for dead, Oregon State is now the most fun team in college football

A year ago at this time, there wasn't a major college football program more dead than Oregon State. Three-hundred sixty-five days ago, The Beavers were a day removed from a win over Lafayette -- the FCS one, not the team in Louisiana -- for their first win of the season, but you get the point. They would win again the next week, but that'd be it for 2025. Just three seasons prior, the Beavers went 10-3, ending the year with an upset win over top-10 Oregon, then hammered Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl. You know the story from there: the Pac-12 fell apart, Oregon State and Washington State were left behind, head coach Jonathan Smith (an alum) left for Michigan State. Trent Bray, Smith's defensive coordinator and also an alum, was given the job because, well, why wouldn't he be? Who else besides an alum would take the job under these conditions?

Fast forward to Saturday. On a day when defending national champion Indiana and No. 8 BYU each played the biggest home game in their respective schools' histories, it's hard to say any fans were more fired up to be there than the Beaver fans who filled Reser Stadium.

A SOLD-OUT Reser Stadium awaits Oregon State and Washington State 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jMCvRRvC8P — USA Sports (@usasports) October 17, 2026

A year ago at this time, Oregon State's head coach was the wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator at Alabama. Their quarterback was preparing to face Virginia Military Institute. Their sensational wide receiver was an afterthought of an afterthought, playing high school football in Maryland.

Together, they have created the most explosive and fun offense college football, and revitalized Oregon State University along the way. Braden Atkinson leads FBS in passing -- by 50 yards per game. Jesee Legree has more receiving yards and touchdowns than Jeremiah Smith. He averages 22.6 yards on his 46 receptions; of the 10 other players averaging at least 20 yards per reception, none have more than 27 catches. As a team, Oregon State is fourth in total offense, sixth in yards per play, fourth in scoring, third in plays of 20-plus yards, seventh in red zone touchdown percentage, and, most importantly, ranks first in the advanced metric FOEF (fun over expected fun).

Picked to finish eighth in the eight-team Pac-12, Oregon State opened with a 13-point loss to current No. 14 Houston and an 11-point loss to No. 8 Texas Tech (the Cougars and Red Raiders are collectively undefeated, except for Tech's 28-26 win over Houston) and hasn't lost since. The Beavers dropped 52 on Montana, 33 on UTEP, 56 on Colorado State, 66 on San Diego State, and on Saturday put up 555 yards and 48 points in the home win over rival Washington State. (Wazzu's defensive coordinator: Trent Bray.) Boise State is currently the odds-on favorite to represent the Group of 6 in the College Football Playoff; the 21st-ranked Broncos are the only G6 team in this week's AP poll, the Beavers are one of three G6 teams receiving votes. Oregon State would likely have to beat Boise State twice on the blue turf, but if they do so, the Beavers could very well make the College Football Playoff. (It certainly doesn't hurt that preseason No. 2 Oregon is likely to miss the CFP.)

And, yes, let me get there before Well Actually Guy. It can fall apart for Oregon State even more quickly than it came together. The Portal will come calling for Legree, Atkinson, and Shephard this winter.

That's what makes this moment even more special. In one offseason, the temperature around Oregon State football went from subzero to boiling. For right now, that's plenty.