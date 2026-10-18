The No. 1 team in FBS and FCS both lost on Saturday

It was a wild week of FBS football, to say the least.

No. 1 Georgia fell to Auburn on a walk-off field goal, the week after No. 1 Texas fell to Oklahoma in a walk-off field goal, marking the first time in AP poll history that the No. 1 team lost in walk-off fashion to unranked teams in back-to-back weeks. Kirby Smart was 65-0 as Georgia's head coach when staked to a 14-point lead against an unranked opponent, and overall No. 1-ranked teams carried a 195-game winning streak in that situation.

But wait, there's more.

When No. 2 Notre Dame controversially fell to No. 8 BYU, Saturday marked the first time since Nov. 17, 2012, when the AP No. 1 and No. 2 lost on the same day. Add in No. 4 Ohio State's toe-tap win over No. 5 Indiana, No. 6 Alabama's loss to No. 14 Tennessee, and No. 7 Texas's loss to unranked Florida, and Saturday was the first time since 1989 that five of the AP top eight fell on the same day.

But wait, there's even more.

FCS No. 1 South Dakota State also lost Saturday, falling 21-10 at No. 11 North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks scored touchdowns on three consecutive first-half drives and punted on all four second-half possessions, but still held on to beat the Jackrabbits. Trailing 21-3 at the half, SDSU scored out of halftime, but failed to mount a serious threat on its next three chances, then missed a 46-yard field goal with 2:22 left. North Dakota ran out the clock from there.

South Dakota State moved to No. 1 after defending national champion Montana State lost to unranked Idaho, 35-34, on Oct. 2. Tarleton State will likely be the new No. 1 when the STATS Perform FCS Top 25 comes out on Sunday; the 6-0 Texans, No. 2 and receiver of five first-place votes last week, surged past Central Arkansas 49-35 on Saturday. It'll be the first No. 1 ranking for the Stephenville, Texas, based school, who played its first FCS season in 2020.

Saturday marked the first time that the No. 1 in both Division I subdivisions lost on the same day since Oct. 20, 2024, according to FootballScoop research, when the FBS, FCS, and Division No. 1s all suffered setbacks.