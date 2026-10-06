Mike Gundy to make studio TV debut on Saturday

After a year-long absence, Mike Gundy will be back on TV on Saturday.

According to Pokes Report, Gundy will make his studio debut working TNT's coverage of the Arizona-West Virginia game. He'll be joined by Champ Bailey, Takeo Spikes and host Jordan Cornette for pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage of the game, which kicks at noon ET.

It's a familiar role for the former Oklahoma State coach, who shined during ESPN's Coaches Room telecasts during past national title games, including the Indiana-Miami thriller earlier this year.

The Pokes report doesn't indicate Gundy is on TNT's schedule beyond this weekend, so perhaps this is a tryout of sorts. If so, it'll be TNT trying out for Gundy more than Gundy trying out for TNT. The mulletted future College Football Hall of Famer would likely have his choice of TV jobs should he signal interest in the profession.