With notable execptions, PJ Fleck says win over Michigan "might be the best day of my life!"

Minnesota keeps winning, and PJ Fleck keeps making the post-game celebration exciting.

Last week, the Minnesota head coach wiped Gophers senior Maverick Baranowski's blood on his own face after a win at Washington. "For some reason, I thought it was best to take his blood and put it on my face and be blood brothers in that moment," Fleck said after the fact.

On Saturday, Minnesota came home and upset Michigan, 20-14. The Gophers were 5.5-point underdogs and trailed 14-7 at the half, but scored all 13 points after halftime. In typical Big Ten fashion, the Gophers's 262 yards of total offense looked like plenty compared to Michigan's 180, including just 74 in the second half.

It was Minnesota's 26th all-time win in its Little Brown Jug rivalry with Minnesota (in 107 all-time meetings), and its first victory in Minneapolis since 1977.

"Besides my marriage and my kids being born, this might be the best day of my life," Fleck told Fox's Jenny Taft on the field afterward.

"THIS MIGHT BE THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE!"@GopherFootball HC PJ FLECK with an awesome interview with @JennyTaft after beating Michigan pic.twitter.com/o2tck3QKvQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 3, 2026