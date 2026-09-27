Illinois, Defensive Coordinator Bobby Hauck parting ways

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema and first-year defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck have mutually agreed to a change in leadership on defense, the program announced Sunday.

The move comes one day after a 42-19 loss at No. 7 Ohio State that dropped the Illini to 2-2 (0-1 Big Ten). Illinois hosts Purdue next Saturday.

Bielema said Hauck initiated the conversation.

“Coach Hauck reached out to me early this morning and asked to meet ahead of our planned meeting time,” Bielema said. “We met and mutually agreed that a change in leadership was in the best interests of our defense. Coach Hauck and I agreed this is the best path forward for our staff, and most importantly, our student-athletes, at this time. I would like to thank Bobby for his work with our program.“

As with any turnover, we have prepared for this moment and we have a plan to move our program forward. We are communicating that plan internally to our staff and players today."

Hauck issued a brief statement of his own.“I enjoyed being a part of the staff here at Illinois and working alongside Coach Bielema every day. I am very appreciative of the opportunity to be here and thankful for all of the hard work from the players, coaches, and staff. I wish Illinois the best of luck.”

Hauck’s tenure lasted four games. Illinois hired the longtime Montana head coach in February, five days after he announced his retirement from the Grizzlies. It was Hauck’s first coordinator job after 19 seasons as a head coach (Montana 2003-09 and 2018-25; UNLV 2010-14).

Bielema wanted a schematic reset. After Aaron Henry left for Notre Dame, Illinois moved from its previous three-man front package to Hauck’s aggressive 3-3-5, a system he adapted from Rocky Long at San Diego State and used with success at Montana. The idea was to present something unique in the Big Ten, create more disruption, and recruit a different body type on the defensive line after Illinois lost several rotational linemen in the portal.

The results were mixed. Illinois allowed 23 points to UAB and 10 to FCS Southern Illinois but surrendered 31 to Duke and 42 to Ohio State. Through four games the Illini defense ranks 100th nationally in scoring (26.5 points per game), 110th in total yards (382.2), and 124th in passing yards allowed (246.2). The unit has just three sacks.

Hauck brought several familiar faces with him, including inside linebackers coach Roger Cooper (his former Montana defensive coordinator), defensive ends coach Mike Linehan, secondary coach Ronnie Bradford, and his son Robby Hauck as assistant defensive backs coach.

Bielema, a former defensive coordinator at Wisconsin and Kansas State, said the staff already has a plan in place. No replacement has been announced.