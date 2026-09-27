Dan Lanning makes pitch to West Coast recruits after another win over USC

The stakes for No. 20 Oregon at No. 12 USC were enormous for both sides. The loser was bound to find itself behind an 8-ball the size of the Las Vegas Sphere to accomplish its preseason expectation of reaching the College Football Playoff, but in some ways it was even more than that.

Oregon was fighting for its season, USC for its entire program, at least a 5-year build under Lincoln Riley that pointed toward winning this very game.

Final score: Oregon 41, USC 27. And it played even worse than that on the field.

Oregon lost quarterback Dante Moore to a dangerous, dirty hit late in the first half of a 10-10 game. Backup Dylan Raiola entered the game and Oregon's offense didn't skip a beat. The Nebraska transfer went 19-of-25 for 289 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, leading Oregon to touchdowns on four of its five second-half possessions. USC, meanwhile, was kept out of the end zone on three of its final four touches, turning the ball over on downs trailing 34-27 in the fourth quarter and then throwing a game-sealing interception trailing 41-27.

Three different defensive coordinators, including Hall of Fame head coach Gary Patterson, haven't gotten critical stops for Riley's USC teams. At least at Oklahoma, his offenses consistently overcame their own defenses to win games. Not so at USC, where the Trojans are 4-11 against ranked teams since 2023.

And if that wasn't enough, Dan Lanning rubbed Riley's nose in it afterwards in a recruiting pitch to West Coast high school recruits.

"Three wins against these guys" he said. "If you're interested in winning football games, you should go to Oregon. If you want to go to a Chris Brown concert, you should go here."

For what it's worth, Lanning said that completely unprompted. Oregon's SID had wrapped the press conference, and Lanning got that off as a parting shot. Because he wanted to. Because he could. Because his team walked the walk, allowing Lanning to quack the quack.

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