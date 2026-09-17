North Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Belichick is resigning, the university announced Thursday as it closed an internal investigation into the football program’s culture and climate. His resignation takes effect Oct. 27 at the conclusion of a medical leave that began Aug. 6.

Jen Belichick, Steve’s wife, released a statement to ESPN on behalf of the family. Field Yates shared it Thursday afternoon.

“We are grateful for our time and our opportunity in Chapel Hill, and we are very proud of our influence on the positive direction of the program. Our priority will always be to show up with a healthy and strong mind for ourselves and our 5 children. We are humbled by the relationships that have been fostered here in North Carolina and would like to thank each and every person that has positively impacted our experience.

“Unfortunately there is misinformation and speculation about our own situation, but we believe prioritizing health as the most important thing you can do in this life and is invaluable compared to anything else. We strongly encourage anyone in need of support to utilize their resources in order to achieve the best version of themselves.

“We will always be Uncle Brian and Pop’s biggest supporters and have no doubt that the UNC defense is prepared to ball out. GO HEELS 🩵.”

Steve Belichick, 39, is the son of head coach Bill Belichick and the older brother of defensive backs coach Brian Belichick — the “Uncle Brian” referenced in the statement. “Pop” is Bill. Steve followed his father to Chapel Hill after one season as defensive coordinator at Washington and a long run on the New England Patriots staff. He was the highest-paid assistant on the Tar Heels staff.

UNC said its investigation “determined that certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina’s values and standards of conduct” but that those actions “were isolated in scope and not a systemic failure.” The school said corrective actions are underway and that it considers the matter resolved. It declined further comment on individuals, citing personnel policy. General manager Michael Lombardi resigned Sept. 3 amid the same probe.

Steve Belichick has not spoken publicly since going on leave. Bill Belichick has repeatedly declined to discuss the medical situation beyond saying his son would return “as soon as possible” and that the staff would coach defense collectively. The Tar Heels are 2-0, including a 15-10 win over TCU in Ireland. Brian Belichick has taken on a larger role in Steve’s absence and is expected to remain a central voice on that side of the ball.

The family statement does not address the investigation’s findings or the specific rumors that circulated while Steve was away.

North Carolina (2-0) plays at Clemson (1-1) Saturday.