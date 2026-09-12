Eric Morris near tears after Oklahoma State's stunning upset of No. 6 Oregon

There isn't an official stat for this kind of thing, so we're inventing it now. Oklahoma State set the NCAA record on Saturday for biggest positive one-week turnaround; eight days after losing 24-10 at Tulsa, the Cowboys defeated No. 6 Oregon, 39-31. One year ago, Oregon drubbed Oklahoma State, 69-3.

Coming into the game, Oklahoma State had lost 21 straight games to FBS opponents, and 12 straight overall. Dan Lanning was 35-0 against unranked opponents at Oregon. The Ducks had won 12 straight games on the road, the longest streak in the FBS, and 22 straight when scoring 30 points. Oklahoma State also became the first FBS team in at least 50 years to snap a 10-game losing streak by beating an AP top-10 opponent.

What a first win for new Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris.

"Everybody counted them out, told them how bad they were," Morris told ESPN after the game. "Proud of those kids."

Oklahoma State claimed a 17-7 lead in the second quarter, limiting Heisman Trophy candidate Dante Moore to just five complete passes across the entire first half. Touchdown passes of 36 and 38 yards put Oregon in front 31-30 in the first minute of the fourth quarter, but Oklahoma State answered with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a 10-yard Drew Mestemaker summersault run that instantly moved into Cowboy football lore. On the ensuing possession, Lanning oddly went for a 4th-and-8 at Oregon's 33-yard line with 6:48 to play and a full compliment of timeouts. Moore's pass was incomplete, allowing Oklahoma State an opportunity to essentially end the game with a touchdown.

Instead, the Cowboy drive stalled at the Oregon 15, and rather than attempt a make-or-break 4th-and-1, Morris trusted his defense and kicked a field goal. Given an opportunity to send the game to overtime with a touchdown and a 2-point conversion, Oregon fumbled the ball at its own 45-yard line.

"It's just so cool to see, you've been told you're not good enough, and then they come out and fight for one another for a bigger cause," Morris said.

Oklahoma State out-gained Oregon 554-281, gaining 25 first downs, running 83 plays, and possessing the ball for just shy of 37 minutes.



