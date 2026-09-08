The SEC is threatening to expel LSU from the league in latest court filing

The fight between the SEC and LSU escalated again Tuesday, and this time the conference is aiming at LSU's spot in the league itself.

The SEC filed a First Amended Complaint in federal court in Alabama, amending the lawsuit it brought against LSU officials on September 3, per multiple reports inclulding Ross Dellenger and On3. The new filing clears the runway for a vote to remove LSU as a member institution.

Per the complaint, the league's CEOs, the presidents and chancellors of the member schools, will meet September 10 (Thursday) to decide whether to terminate LSU's membership.

Section 3.1.5 of the SEC Constitution requires a two-thirds vote of all CEOs to throw a school out, and the SEC is asking the court to affirm that the CEOs have that authority.

But also...

As much "fun" as these lawsuits are, the SEC is not kicking LSU out of the conference.



Thank you for your attention to this matter. — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) September 8, 2026

Alongside the amended complaint, the SEC filed a motion for a temporary restraining order. The league wants a court order stopping LSU's officials from taking any action to block or interfere with Thursday's meeting.

The conference framed the move as a matter of governance in a statement Tuesday. "The SEC and its member universities have the right to establish, through agreed-upon governance procedures, the rules under which they voluntarily compete and to expect those rules to be followed," the league said. "Today's filing is necessary to defend that right and preserve the Conference's ability to govern competition among its members."

The filing also clarifies that the SEC is suing LSU officials in their official capacities rather than the university directly. The named defendants are president Wade Rousse, athletic director Verge Ausberry, head football coach Lane Kiffin, and Board of Supervisors chair Lee Mallett.

The dispute started with LSU putting former pros on its roster. The SEC bars its members from rostering athletes who have declared for the NFL, NBA or WNBA drafts, signed pro contracts, or appeared on a pro roster. Last week, East Baton Rouge Parish judge William Jorden granted a preliminary injunction against the NCAA that cleared the path for ex-NFL players to join LSU's 105-man roster, including former Browns tight end Dae'Quan Wright and former Saints defensive lineman Zxavian Harris. Both are expected to debut Sept. 19 when LSU visits Ole Miss.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has kept the league's position simple. "The line between professional sports and college sports needs to be maintained," Sankey said.

LSU's camp sees it differently. "It's not about coach Kiffin. It's not about LSU. It's about treating these kids fairly," said attorney Tony Clayton, who is representing the players.

All of this lands in Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge. He left Ole Miss on Nov. 30 to take the LSU job, walking away from the Rebels as they headed into the College Football Playoff. Before his six seasons at Ole Miss from 2020 through 2025, Kiffin was the head coach at FAU, the offensive coordinator at Alabama, and the head coach at USC, at Tennessee, and with the NFL's Oakland Raiders.

The off-field fight has not slowed the on-field product yet. LSU opened the year 1-0 with a dominant 51-10 win over Clemson to open the Kiffin era, and there's little debate that the Tigers looked like the best team in the country.

The big meeting, and vote, is set for Thursday.