FCS to allow joint practices in spring, other changes

The FCS Oversight Committee is recommending a number of changes to the calendar, the NCAA announced Tuesday. If approved by the Division I Cabinet next month, they would go into effect on Jan. 1.

Most importantly, FCS teams would be allowed to conduct joint practices with other 4-year schools during spring practices.

Additionally, the Oversight Committee is changing the off-season schedule to allow more activity during the spring and summer, and in turn would shorten fall camp. Teams could conduct up to 21 practices split over two periods during the spring and summer, mirroring the NFL's OTA model. The OTAs could not exceed seven weeks in total, and no period could stretch longer than five weeks individually.

In conjunction with allowing more organized practice from February to July, teams would have to designate at least nine weeks for only voluntary work, and training camp could not exceed 21 practices over 27 days.

“The package of proposals approved by the FCSOC marks a major milestone in shaping the future of college football,” said Jean Gee, who is vice chair of the committee, chair of the FCS Calendar Subgroup, and the senior associate athletics director of student affairs and compliance at Montana. “Through the thoughtful and diligent work of our subgroup committee members, coupled with the invaluable collaboration with the American Football Coaches Association, we have developed a recruiting calendar that is responsive to the evolving needs of today’s FCS coaches, student-athletes and prospects.”

The FCS Oversight Committee worked in collaboration with the AFCA's recommendations to make the changes.

“The changes to the playing and practice season and recruiting model represent significant advancements for FCS football and are the result of strong collaboration between the FCS Oversight Committee, NCAA staff, the AFCA and student-athlete groups,” former South Dakota head coach and current AFCA director of divisional football Bob Nielson said. “Input from FCS football coaches was highly valued in these discussions and played an important role in shaping these new concepts. The resulting changes will expand development opportunities for current student-athletes and help to modernize the football recruiting process.”

Like FBS, the transfer portal window will shorten from 15 days to 10, starting with the first business day after Jan. 1. Teams could also send up to 17 coaches on the road to recruit -- 16 assistants plus the head coach -- and the fall evaluation period would be changed to a contact period.