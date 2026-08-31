Goldman Sachs to Ole Miss Football: Jack Borris Joins Rebels in Cap, NIL and Roster Strategy Role

Ole Miss Athletics is hiring Jack Borris to focus on athletic department finance strategy, cap management, revenue-share, NIL and roster construction, a hire that fits the growing professionalization of college football front offices.

Borris will work across all sports, but the bulk of the job will sit with Ole Miss football as the Rebels navigate the revenue-sharing cap, NIL, retention and portal roster building.

He announced the move Monday.“I am excited to join Ole Miss to focus on athlete finance strategy, cap management, revenue-share, NIL and roster construction,” Borris posted.

“The professionalization of intercollegiate athletics and development of Pro-style Front Offices have created a unique opportunity in an industry that I am so passionate about.”

Borris spent 11 years in finance at Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, working in New York, London and Boston. That includes five years at Goldman and five at Bank of America before a stop at Wells Fargo. He holds a Master of Science in Sports Administration from Boston College.

One of his mentors from Goldman Sachs is now in an NFL front office. That relationship helped shape the leap. On the mentor’s advice, Borris bet on himself a few months ago and went to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis to network. The trip expanded his football contacts among assistant general managers, salary-cap executives, general counsel, player personnel directors and agents, the same group he thanked in his announcement.

“Those relationships and conversations mean everything to me,” he wrote.

The timing makes sense in Oxford. Ole Miss already elevated longtime administrator Matt McLaughlin to senior associate AD for strategy and cap management in 2025 as revenue sharing arrived. Borris adds a Wall Street-trained operator with NFL relationships as programs treat roster construction more like an NFL cap sheet than a traditional scholarship budget.

Keith Carter’s department has spent the last two years building infrastructure around the new economics: monthly revenue-share distributions under the cap, reported NIL deals, donor and collective coordination, and the reality that roster costs have jumped 20-50 percent year over year. Football remains the biggest line item.

Borris is arriving as the Pete Golding gets set to start his first full season as head coach after Lane Kiffin’s departure to LSU and the subsequent roster and staff churn. The Rebels have been among the more aggressive and organized programs in the NIL/revenue-share era. Adding someone who spent a decade pricing risk and managing books on Wall Street, then spent the last cycle building NFL front-office relationships, is a clear signal of how Ole Miss wants to operate.

Borris closed his announcement with Dolly Parton — “You’ll never do a whole lot unless you’re brave enough to try” — and Philippians 4:13.