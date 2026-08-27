Behold: FootballScoop's Bold Predictions for the 2026 season

It is written in the scrolls that a college football season cannot begin until the FootballScoop staff puts their Bold Predictions into the world and on the record. Thankfully for the dozens of FCS teams who kick off the season on Thursday evening, the round table convened Thursday morning to begin the 2026 college football season.

Behold the 2026 FootballScoop Bold Predictions, presented from least to most bold.

Scott: Arch Manning not only wins the Heisman Trophy, he captures the hearts and minds of America in the process.

Last year the hype arrived too early. Arch Manning opened 2025 as the face of the sport and spent the first month reminding everyone that even Manning genes don’t guarantee instant dominance. Since those early struggles, Arch has done everything right.



In an age where players “chase the bag” seemingly every year, where rosters are completely rebuilt year in and year out even at blue blood programs, Arch Manning has quietly earned respect from all corners; both on and off the field.



Over the final eight games of the 2025 season he played with poise, dual-threat juice, and just two interceptions. Texas went 7-1. The Citrus Bowl win over Michigan felt like a statement with Manning passing for two and running for two touchdowns.



Manning’s leadership is now well established at Texas and among all quarterbacks in college football. He’s respected because he puts in the work and treats everyone as they deserve to be treated.



This season Texas hosts Ohio State in Week 2. All eyes will be on Manning. Win that one and the schedule sets up favorably. On September 26, Texas travels to Tennessee. The storylines and the cameras will be everywhere. The only question will be if Manning directs the band following their win. Red River comes next, then home games vs. Florida, Ole Miss and State will provide challenging games and opportunities to amass TDs and Ws.



Following a road game at Missouri, Arch will head back to Louisiana to play Lane Kiffin’s squad in Tiger Stadium. All eyes will be on that one. Boy wonder from New Orleans vs the coach and team that everyone has an opinion on. Legend Status awaits.



Texas closes the regular season in College Station. Emotions, like ticket prices, will be off the charts. The Heisman Trophy might even be on the sidelines for this one. A win, and a Manning will have done what no other Manning has ever achieved while in college, winning the Heisman and more importantly winning the hearts of all of college football.

Zach: Jon Sumrall wins a national title at Florida before Lane Kiffin delivers one to LSU.

It is anything but bold to pledge one's faith to Jon Sumrall in 2026. At 43-12 in four seasons as a head coach, Sumrall has never won less than nine games in a season, and never not played for a conference title. However, the FootballScoop Staff collectively bought in to Sumrall's ability as a leader of men before he even took the Troy job, and unlike Florida coaches of past, his stock will not hit its peak before he makes it to Gainesville.

While I don't expect Florida to win a national title in 2026, Sumrall's ability to keep certified studs like Jaden Baugh, Vernell Brown III, Dallas Wilson and Jayden Woods in orange and blue, when all could have named their price and contended for a national title this fall in the transfer portal, is indicative of his recruiting ability that will scale to build better Gator rosters in the future. His hire of Buster Faulkner as offensive coordinator was headache-inducing for SEC defensive coordinators. In short, Sumrall Gets It (TM).

While the focus of the SEC Hiring Class of 2026 has focused on Baton Rouge, I believe Sumrall is a better coach than Lane Kiffin, and I believe he'll deliver the ultimate hardware to Gainesville before his counterpart does the same at LSU.

Doug: Not only is Virginia not a one-hit wonder, Tony Elliott's team wins 11 games and advances in the College Football Playoff.

irginia won 11 games last season, the most in program history, and the preseason AP poll left the Cavaliers unranked. That's some serious disrespect. It's also the start of my One Bold Prediction for the year.

Tony Elliott's team went 8-1 to start 2025, ran Virginia Tech off the field 27-7, and came an overtime short of an ACC title. Many of they key pieces that did it are still in Charlottesville. The offensive line, the hardest thing to build in this sport, returns nearly intact, anchored with experience that features a 5th year player, a pair of 6th year players, and another pair of 7th year guys plus a 5-year player at the tight end spot. Manning the quarterback spot is Beau Pribula, who arrives from Missouri as a veteran quarterback who completed 67 percent of his passes last year, and the transfer class ranked among the best in the country including some key additions on the defensive line.

Now take a look at how the schedule shapes up. No Miami. No Clemson. No Louisville. The only ranked ACC opponent is SMU, and Virginia hosts seven games. In a wide-open ACC with no clear king, that's a Playoff path for the taking.



The Wahoos beat top-10 competition a year ago. Yet for 2026 everyone else has already filed them under fluke.



Call it now: Tony Elliott and Virginia win the ACC and punch their ticket into the 12-team field...and maybe even win a game or two



