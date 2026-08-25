Big Ten passes rule to not allow NFL players on rosters, SEC, ACC, Big 12 reportedly set to discuss the same

The court rulings that cracked open a path from the NFL back to college football are about to run into a wall in, starting in the Big Ten and with likely expansion to the SEC and ACC quickly.

The Big Ten is set to pass a rule today that keeps players who have been to the NFL from coming back to a conference roster, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports. Anyone who declared for the NFL Draft and did not withdraw, appeared on an NFL roster, or signed a contract with a pro league will not be able to suit up for a Big Ten school under the new rule.

That covers a lot of ground, and it is aimed squarely at the loophole a pair of court orders pried open this summer.

On July 31, Colorado judge Charlotte Sweeney granted the 2022 recruiting class a fifth year in the Wisne v. NCAA case, wiping out the four-year clock for players who had already run out of eligibility. On August 20, a Louisiana judge went a step further with a temporary restraining order that let players who had already signed NFL contracts return to college.

LSU moved fast, adding former Cleveland Browns tight end Dae'Quan Wright, who hit the portal on August 21, along with former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Zxavian Harris.

The SEC is not waiting around either. In a statement from its presidents and chancellors on August 24, the league drew a hard line: "College sports are for college athletes," and players who "sign professional playing contracts, and compete professionally should not then be permitted to return to college competition."

On3 reports the SEC is expected to follow the Big Ten's lead, with presidents prepared to direct their athletic directors to keep pro players off their rosters. Per conference bylaws, Sankey and the presidents have the authority to rule a player ineligible and to fine or suspend coaches who cross the line.

The SEC's presidents and athletic directors are meeting in Birmingham on today and tomorrow to work through a conference-only governance model, per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

On3 and Yahoo Sports have added the ACC is discussing a similar rule of its own, with Ross Dellenger reporting the topic is on the table for the Big 12 as well.

The message from the top leagues is starting to line up. The courts may keep the door open. The conferences are telling their schools not to walk through it.

There should be levels to how far this thing goes, and we are about to find out where the Big Ten and SEC draw them. If both leagues hold firm, a player weighing an NFL camp against one more college season now has to factor in that the richest conferences in the sport may not have a spot for him if he leaves.