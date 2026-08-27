Meet Fansville's newest resident....

If there's one phrase that most accurately described LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, I think it's "Main Character energy."

He was the Main Character of the 2025-26 head coaching cycle, which put him on the front page of the proverbial newspaper throughout October, November and December. Thanks to his unprecedented decision to leave Ole Miss for LSU during the College Football Playoff, he was the Main Character of three games he didn't even coach. He's now become the Main Character of a 2026 season that hasn't even started yet, thanks again to his unprecedented efforts to recruit NFL players back to college football. The man could get his own law named after him if the Protect College Sports Act passes, and he's already provoked rule changes in conferences he's never coached.

The man has an undeniable talent at attracting attention, which is incredibly valuable in 2026 America.

And so naturally, he's the newest character in Dr Pepper's Fansville Extended Universe.

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Have to say... that's pretty good acting!

It doesn't touch the greatness of his award-winning performance in the purposefully-awkward viral Florida Atlantic video of 2017, but not as much is required of him this time around.

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Lane won't be the only coach appearing during game action and commercial breaks this fall. Meet State Farm's newest pitchman: Curt Cignetti.

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Like Kiffin, Cignetti does a great job playing the deadpan character of Curt Cignetti. It's not as easy as both of these guys make it look.

Kiffin and Cignetti's star turns speak to two larger truths in the intersection between college football and big business:

1) In a day and age where players are free and clear to appear in commercials -- and when teams are desperate to generate income for them that doesn't come directly out of the department and/or donors' pockets -- coaches are still just as recognizable -- and thus marketable -- as the most popular players.

2) Nick Saban left a massive void in gravitas following his retirement, so much so that he was still the most influential and marketable college football coach three years removed from the game. Saban will still be influential for as long as he remains in the public sphere, but the void he left behind among active coaches is starting to be filled.