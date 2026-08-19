Kentucky adds college personnel veteran with NFL and SEC experience to staff

Kentucky's front office has churned through a summer of change, and Will Stein keeps adding to it. The Wildcats have hired Alex Brown as assistant general manager, per multiple reports.

The hire gives Stein another personnel man with SEC and NFL reps on the resume.

Brown comes to Lexington off a season scouting for the Atlanta Falcons. He joined Atlanta ahead of the 2025 NFL season, but after a season pursuing scouting at the highest level he heads back in the college game inside one of the SEC's busiest roster-building operations.

Before the Falcons, Brown spent 2024 and 2025 as director of player personnel at Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin, where he helped land one of the nation's top transfer portal classes and a top-20 high school class. Before Oxford he ran scouting and personnel at SMU, hired as director of scouting in January 2022 and elevated to senior director of personnel and general manager. He was a big part of the roster construction that carried the Mustangs from the American into the ACC and up the national ladder.

His path to that point ran through a lot of rooms. At Rice he was director of football recruiting and the program's NFL liaison. He spent four seasons at Houston in recruiting and player personnel jobs, from recruiting assistant up to recruiting coordinator and assistant director of player personnel. Earlier he worked four years as a central scout for Optimum Scouting, grading Big 12, SEC and Texas-area talent, and he had stops with NFL Network, USA Football and Bleacher Report.

Brown joins a front office that has not stopped moving since Stein arrived. Stein replaced Mark Stoops in December, coming to Kentucky after the Oregon offense he coordinated reached the College Football Playoff. His first general manager hire, Pat Biondo, resigned on July 29 for personal reasons just days before fall camp, after building a top-10 portal class on a reported $500,000 salary. Kentucky then promoted Pete Nochta, who had come over from Louisville, into the GM chair. Brown now will work in tandem with him.

There should be a real value in the front office experience Stein is adding in Lexington. Brown has built rosters at the Group of Five level, done it in the SEC, and graded prospects for an NFL club. That gives Nochta another trained set of eyes as Kentucky tries to keep pace in the league's roster arms race.