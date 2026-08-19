Bob Fehrenbach has run a lot of first practices in 28 seasons leading the program at General Douglas MacArthur HS (NY). However, this last first practice was not only his final season opener, come to find out it turned out to be his final practice of the rest of this season.

Fehrenbach stepped down this week after coaching just one practice, telling the program he no longer felt the connection with his players that kept him in the job for 28 years, per Newsday. He put the Generals through Monday's workout and was gone by Tuesday, when three of his assistants took the field in his place to keep hopes for a successful season intact.

Fehrenbach leaves MacArthur with a 151-97-2 record, the kind of number that only comes from sticking around and committing to doing the work year after year. He enjoyed a decorated career, including Nassau Conference II regular-season titles in 2002 and 2019 and took the Generals to the Long Island Class II championship game twice, in 2002 and again in 2015. The Giants even named him a High School Coach of the Week during one of those runs, the sort of recognition that follows coaches who win the right way over a long stretch.

He had already started stepping back from the building. Fehrenbach retired as MacArthur's physical education teacher in 2025 but stayed on to coach, which is a common path for lifers who aren't quite ready to hand off the program. Coming back for one more fall clearly meant something to him.

However, after that first day when he didn't feel a connection to his players anymore - at that first practice when excitement and adrenaline power even the most veteran of coaches through - he ultimately decided that was his sign it was time to hang it up.

The timing leaves MacArthur in a tough spot. The Generals went 2-6 in 2025 and were returning key pieces this fall, so there was reason to think a bounce-back season was on the table. Assistant coaches Steve Fazzolari, Tommy Bobal, and Ryan Cunningham ran Tuesday's practice together, a sign the program hasn't settled on a single successor yet.

Fehrenbach spent nearly three decades building something at MacArthur, and he trusted his own read on when it was time to step away. Twenty-eight years of proof didn't change how the field felt on a Monday in August.