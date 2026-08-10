Eric Bieniemy returns to Kansas City Chiefs training camp

Eric Bieniemy returned to Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. The Chiefs offensive coordinator was spotted walking to practice by The Athletic's Jesse Newell.

Bieniemy, of course, left training camp in St. Joseph, Mo., to return to Virginia after his wife, Mia, was shot in the family's home on July 26. The couple's 27-year-old son Elijah has been charged in the shooting.

Mia's conditioned improved to the point where Bieniemy was able to monitor practice from afar and provide feedback to Chiefs players and coaches.

"It was great to hear from him," passing game coordinator Joe Bleymaier, who stepped in as interim offensive coordinator, said last week. "Just on a personal standpoint, you were just so devastated for him. He's been reaching out more and more lately with some of the football stuff. So that's kind of brought a little bit of sense of normalcy back to our routine, just hearing him and his thoughts on the football."

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy is back at training camp pic.twitter.com/mhPa8VSMLh — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) August 10, 2026

Bieniemy's return to Missouri is further evidence that Mrs. Bieniemy's condition continues to improve, hopefully toward a full and complete recovery.

"Mia continues to improve, which is important," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday, via ESPN. "We're heading in the right direction. When [Eric Bieniemy] gets back, he gets back here. But I know he's chomping at the bit -- and Mia is probably wanting to get him out of there, too."