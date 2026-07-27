Wife of Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy Shot at Virginia Home; Hospitalized with Serious Injuries

Mia Bieniemy, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, was shot Sunday night at the couple’s home in Ashburn, Virginia, and has been hospitalized with serious injuries, sources told ESPN.

Police in Loudoun County confirmed that a person was being treated for “serious injuries” but did not publicly identify the individual. Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leah Pau said deputies responded to a home in the One Loudoun neighborhood at approximately 7:32 p.m. ET on Sunday after a report of a shooting. One person was shot and transported to a hospital; at least one person was reportedly detained. A deputy at the scene stated there was no threat to the public. The investigation remains ongoing.

Eric Bieniemy was not present at the time of the incident. He was with the Chiefs in St. Joseph, Missouri, at Missouri Western State University for the team’s second practice of training camp earlier Sunday.

The Chiefs issued a brief statement acknowledging the situation: the organization is “aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family.” No further details were provided.

Bieniemy returned to the Chiefs earlier this year as offensive coordinator, the same role he held from 2018 to 2022. During his first stint, the Chiefs’ offense was among the NFL’s most productive, contributing to Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LVII victories. After stops with the Washington Commanders (2023), UCLA (2024), and the Chicago Bears (as running backs coach in 2025), he rejoined head coach Andy Reid’s staff to help revitalize an offense that struggled in 2025.

Mia Bieniemy, 57, has largely stayed out of the public eye while supporting her husband’s career and raising the couple’s two sons. The family has maintained a private life focused on stability and care for their children.

No additional details about the circumstances of the shooting, the nature of the injuries beyond the “serious” designation, or the status of any detainee have been released by authorities or the family as of Monday morning. The situation remains under active investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.