Lincoln Riley and USC's new $225 million facility puts the Trojans top 3 nationally in space per player

USC has been chasing this building for a long time, and now the Trojans are finally working inside it. The Bloom Football Performance Center is open, with the team having moved in during mid-July ahead of fall camp.

Lincoln Riley shared the news at Big Ten Media Days on July 28, noting the program had been in the new digs for about 10 days at that point. The Trojans then kicked off camp on Friday, their first in the new facility, and Riley did not hold back on what it means for the program.

"A little bit of a dream," is how Riley described the first few days inside the building.

For a program that had long lagged behind its peers on the facilities front, this is the swing USC needed. The Bloom Football Performance Center checks in at more than 160,000 square feet, a three-story build that more than doubles the total square footage the football program had to work with before.

The price tag also matches the program's ambition. The project came in at about $225 million, and as of the latest reporting USC had raised $174 million toward that goal. The building carries the name of the Ronald H. Bloom family, who provided a $50 million gift to help get it done.

Here is what USC's players and staff are walking into every day.

Welcome to our new home.



📍 Bloom Football Performance Center pic.twitter.com/KYZWBr0uPT — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) August 6, 2026

The center features two full-length outdoor practice fields, one turf and one natural grass, giving Riley's staff flexibility for how and where they train. Inside the three-story building, USC built out an expanded locker room and players' lounge along with dedicated spaces for sports medicine, nutrition, recovery and sports science. The weight room has direct access to the turf field, cutting down the walk from the platform to live reps.

One number stands out for the recruiting trail. Each player gets 1,344 square feet of space inside the facility, which USC says places the program in the top three nationally in that category. That is the kind of stat that gets brought up on official visits, and USC knows it.

The lobby leans into the history. It showcases the program's 11 national championships and eight Heisman Trophies, a reminder of the standard as USC settles into life in the Big Ten.

USC broke ground on the project in November 2024, so seeing players move in ahead of the 2026 season is the payoff on a build that came together fast. For a program trying to close the gap in the Big Ten and on the recruiting trail, and punch their first ticket to the College Football Playoff, the timing could not be much better.