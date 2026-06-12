Purdue reportedly inks GM Brandon Lee to extension and nearly doubles his salary

When Barry Odom arrived at Missouri one of his most critical hires, as college football programs move toward front-office execution for roster construction, was his GM post and to fill that job he tabbed a former player for him at Mizzou in Brandon Lee.

After less than a season in the role, word began to circulate yesterday that Purdue locked down Lee with a significant contract extension and a near-doubling of his salary. The amended deal, which IndyStar obtained, which was finalized on January 28, extends Lee through the 2027 season and elevates his annual compensation from $200,000 to $360,000 in 2026.

His annual compensation will get another bump next year, rising to $370,000 in 2027.

How does that rank nationally? Well North Carolina is paying longtime Bill Belichick colleague Michael Lombardi $1.5 million to serve as GM for the Tar Heels, and Texas Tech's James Blanchard, USC's Chad Bowen, Ohio State's Mark Pantoni, and LSU's Bill Glasscock are also at or near the seven-figure mark as well.

As outgoing Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski recently confirmed the Boilermakers will fully fund the revenue share up to the $20.5 million cap, the role of the personnel chief has never been more vital. Odom has heavily delegated the revenue-share contract negotiations to Lee and his growing department.

Lee’s value is reflected in the newly updated structure of his contract, which includes standard performance incentives along with heavy emphasis on roster metrics that include the ability to earn up to $15,000 apiece for the program's high school and transfer portal class rankings, both within the Big Ten and on a national scale.

The buyout language in the deal is also strong. If Purdue terminates Lee without cause, they owe the entire remaining balance of the contract. Should Lee choose to depart early, he owes the university either 60% of his base salary or the remaining guaranteed balance, whichever is lesser.

An Indianapolis native and former starting linebacker under Odom at Missouri, Lee has quickly proved his worth in the modern personnel space. His background includes serving as Mississippi State's associate athletic director for student-athlete brand strategy and innovation, as well as three years leading Missouri’s NIL program.

That specific expertise paid immediate dividends during the last roster cycle. Under Lee's guidance, Purdue signed 32 transfers, resulting in a portal class that ranked an impressive 24th nationally and third in the Big Ten according to recruiting outlets On3 and Rivals.

To support the expanding demands of the front office, Purdue also recently rehired longtime local high school coach Jason Simmons to serve as Lee's assistant general manager. The return of Simmons, which took place back in May, marked his fourth role with the Boilermakers, adding to previously held roles as offensive analyst, offensive coordinator, and also director of high school relations.

The program also announced a few additional hires in recent days, including Sarah Throgmorton (coordinator of football operations), and Dylan Waguespack (assistant director of football creative).