In an announcement today, the Adidas Polynesian Bowl has named Pete Carroll and Mack Brown as the head coaches for its All-Star game set to take place in 2027.

This selection isn't just a matchup of two coaching legends, football fanatics will recognize it as a rematch of the 2006 Rose Bow.

Widely considered one of the best national championship games in modern college football, back on January 4, 2006, Carroll’s top-ranked USC Trojans, riding a 34-game winning streak, met Brown’s #2 ranked Longhorns led by Heisman Trophy winner Vince Young.

The game's ultimate highlight came on an iconic scramble by Young that effectively ended USC’s dynasty, and secured the national championship for Mack and brought a national title back to The Forty Acres.

For over two decades now, that game has stood as the last time these two coaching icons faced off against each other. Now, in the tropical setting of Honolulu, Hawaii, well over 2,000 miles from the site of their last meeting, the two Hall of Famers will finally face off again.

The teams they will lead, featuring 100 of the nation's most elite junior and senior high school football players, are named Mauka vs. Makai.

Brown will serve as the leader for Team Mauka, or "mountain" side, while Carroll will lead Team Makai or "ocean" side.

While the competitive fire remains, both coaches emphasized that the 2027 Polynesian Bowl is about culture and mentorship.

“I’m truly excited to be part of the adidas Polynesian Bowl. I’ve always believed in the power of the game to bring people together, and I look forward to sharing in these athletes’ journey - an experience they’ll carry with them for the rest of their lives,” Brown shared in the game's release.

Carroll noted that the event is a celebration of the "tremendous talent" and the "culture and family" of the Polynesian community.

The game is the latest chapter where iconic coaches face off. Last year it was Doug Pederson and Mike Singletary, and the game has also seen June Jones coach in it (twice), Frank Beamer and Steve Spurrier faced off in 2020, Romeo Crennell and Mark Richt led teams in 2023, and 2025 featured former head coaches Jim Caldwell and Gary Kubiak with Marvin Lewis and Mike Zimmer in 2024.