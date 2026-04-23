Source: Robert Morris Defensive Coordinator Jason Makrinos Resigns, Accepts Role with Focus 3

FootballScoop has learned that Robert Morris defensive coordinator Jason Makrinos has resigned from his position with the FCS program to accept a consultant opportunity with Focus 3, a nationally recognized leadership development and culture training firm with deep roots in football.

Makrinos, a Pittsburgh-area native with more than 20 years of college coaching experience, joined the Robert Morris staff in the spring of 2023. He initially served as defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach before being elevated to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2025 season. Under his leadership, the Colonials’ defense enjoyed a breakout 2024 campaign that tied school records with 34 sacks and 51 pass breakups while posting three shutouts. Four defensive players — linebackers Jamar Shegog and Keon Freeman, plus defensive backs Rob Carter Jr. and Tyris Harvey — earned Northeast Conference All-Conference honors that year.

A Westminster College (Pa.) graduate who played defensive line for the Titans, Makrinos began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Slippery Rock (2005-07), where he earned a master’s degree in sport management. He later returned to The Rock (2010-13) as defensive backs coach, special teams coordinator, and recruiting coordinator, helping guide the program to its first NCAA Division II playoff appearance in 14 years.

His resume also includes stops at Carnegie Mellon (2008-09), Duquesne (2014, where he served as co-defensive coordinator), Findlay (2015-20, as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach), Kent State (2021, safeties), and North Carolina A&T (2022, defensive backs). At Findlay, he developed 14 all-conference players, three all-region selections, two All-Americans, and two Players of the Year. His 2022 unit at North Carolina A&T led the Big South in multiple defensive categories and reached the conference title game.

Focus 3, founded by Tim Kight, specializes in high-performance team building, culture transformation, and leadership training through its Performance Pathway and R Factor systems. The firm has worked extensively with football programs at the high school, college, and professional levels, including past partnerships with programs such as Ohio State, Boise State, and the Chicago Bears.

Robert Morris, which finished 3-9 overall (2-5 Northeast Conference) in 2025 under eighth-year head coach Bernard Clark Jr., will now begin the search for its next defensive coordinator.

As always stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.